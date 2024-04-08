Kyrgyzstan considering mandatory fuel tagging entry

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 8. Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers is considering implementing mandatory fuel marking starting on June 1, 2024, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce published a draft resolution for public discussion. The idea suggests labeling this product with molecular identifiers that cannot be removed from the fuel and can be detected using verification devices.

The draft resolution's principal goals are to require mandatory fuel marking for motor, special, light, and medium distillates.

The goal is to enable the fuel marking operator to detect the presence of markers in fuel and classify goods based on physical characteristics, assuring compliance with gasoline and diesel fuel regulations.

The trade of unmarked fuel, as specified in the project, will be prohibited starting July 1, 2024. Before this prohibition comes into effect, taxpayers should ensure that any fuel they possess is properly marked.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country imported 70,500 tons of oil products in January 2024, which is a 3.9-times increase compared to January 2023's 17,883 tons. The value of these imports amounted to $52.748 million, a 2.9-fold increase compared to the same month in 2023 ($17.709 million).