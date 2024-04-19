President Zhaparov highlights Kazakhstan's importance as key trading partner for Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 19. Kazakhstan is one of Kyrgyzstan's key trading partners, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said following narrow-format negotiations with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

"Kazakhstan is a priority in our foreign policy. There are no political or regional disagreements between our countries. From the very beginning of my presidency, you have consistently supported me in international forums and matters concerning the expansion of Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations," Zhaparov said, according to Akorda.

He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is ready to provide assistance to the fraternal Kazakh people in addressing the consequences of floods.

"I am confident that our mutual cooperation and strategic partnership will continue to strengthen," Zhaparov said.

Meanwhile, Tokayev noted that bilateral trade and economic cooperation strengthen with each passing year. Last year, the mutual trade turnover reached $1.5 billion, which is a 26 percent increase compared to 2022.

"We aim to elevate this figure to $2 billion. In pursuit of this goal, several promising projects are also underway. Overall, agreements in the trade and economic spheres are being fulfilled," he said.

Additionally, during the negotiations, the parties discussed enhancing cooperation in the political, transportation, transit, and energy sectors. They also addressed regional and international agendas. It was noted that Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will sign an agreement to expand their allied relations.

To note, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov is on a visit to Kazakhstan..