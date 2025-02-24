Volume of Kyrgyzstan's black coal exports declines in 2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 24. Kyrgyzstan exported 1.165 million tons of black coal abroad in 2024, which is 7.8 percent less than in 2023.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan shows that the value of the exports amounted to $52.721 million last year, increasing by 3.1 percent compared to 2023.

The exports were distributed as follows:

- Uzbekistan: 996,652 tons valued at $44.489 million

- China: 118,253 tons valued at $5.115 million

- Lithuania: 32,081 tons valued at $1.924 million

- Belgium: 14,214 tons valued at $905,280

- Kazakhstan: 3,726 tons valued at $223,560

- Poland: 1,035 tons valued at $62,100.

Meanwhile, the total trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $16.041 billion last year, which is an increase of 0.9 percent compared to 2023. Exports reached $3.827 billion, increasing by 13.1 percent compared to the previous year. However, imports decreased by 2.4 percent, totaling $12.214 billion. Out of the country's total trade, 23.9 percent was export, and 76.1 percent was import.