Uzbek president due in Tajikistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a visit to Tajikistan on September 27-28, Tajikistan’s Asia-Plus news agency reported Aug. 28.

President Mirziyoyev will take part in the upcoming summit of the CIS heads of state to be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Along with participation in the summit of the CIS heads of state in Dushanbe, President Mirziyoyev will hold a number of bilateral meetings.

In October 2017, at the summit of CIS heads of state in Sochi, Tajikistan took over the CIS presidency from Russia.

