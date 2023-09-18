Banks of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan discuss signing bilateral co-op agreement

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 18. Expansion of correspondent relations through the signing of a bilateral cooperation agreement was discussed between the representatives of Amonatbank, the State Savings Bank of Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan’s Xalq Bank, Trend reports.

The discussions took place between the Chairman of the Board of Amonatbank Sirojiddin Ikromi and Dilshod Kutliev, Xalq Bank’s Deputy Chairman of the Board in Tajikistan's Dushanbe.

It was noted that this agreement aims to strengthen foreign currency operations and payments between the banks.

During the meeting, various aspects of initiating bilateral cooperation in different banking areas were explored, along with prospects for its development.

Additionally, topics such as finding new areas for collaboration between the banks, sharing experiences in various sectors, opening correspondent accounts, creating a joint investment climate, and other banking-related matters were discussed.

Tajikistan’s Amonatbank has an extensive service network that includes 4 regional branches, along with 4 regional 71 districts branches.