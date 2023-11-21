Transition to "green" economy - necessity, says Tajikistan's Deputy Economy Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Transition to a "green" economy is not just a trend but a real necessity, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Ahliddin Nuriddinzoda said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the ongoing SPECA 2023 Economic Forum in Baku.

According to him, Tajikistan pays special attention to the issues of the green economy.

"In cooperation within SPECA, it is necessary to pay more attention to the green economy, which can accelerate development in other sectors as well. Taking into account the potential of SPECA member countries, we are in favor of further effective economic interaction to remove artificial barriers, supply goods, and ensure the work of green corridors in the region," Nuriddinzoda added.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.

At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.

