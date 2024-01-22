Tajikistan, Qatar collaborate on Diar Dushanbe residential complex construction

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 22. Tajikistan and Qatar discussed further collaboration on the construction of the Diar Dushanbe residential complex in Tajikistan's capital, Trend reports.

According to the Tajik president's press service, this project was discussed during the meeting between President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon and Ahmad Mohammad Noor Al Tayeb, Chief Investment officer in Qatari Diar real estate investment company, within the frame of Rahmon's state visit to Qatar.

The need for timely completion of the upcoming phases of the residential complex was emphasized during the meeting. It was highlighted that with the improvement of the country's socio-economic situation, there is a growing demand for modern infrastructure, including housing and the establishment of contemporary large-scale shopping centers in Tajikistan.

It was deemed beneficial for both parties to attract capital from the Qatari company for the construction of social facilities and the development of tourism infrastructure in Tajikistan.

According to the Diar Dushanbe project website, the complex, currently partly operational, includes a business center, a shopping center with boutique spaces, restaurants, cafes, and fully furnished apartments.

Key tenants at the complex are the heads of diplomatic missions and staff from various embassies accredited in Tajikistan, as well as heads of international organizations.