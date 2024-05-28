Russia's Passport and Visa Service opens office in Tajikistan's Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 28. A representative office of the Passport and Visa Service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has opened in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan, the main purpose of establishing this office is to conduct a series of preparatory activities, including pre-departure checks within Tajikistan.

Citizens can also register their fingerprints and check for any entrance prohibitions into Russia. These procedures facilitate further preparation for organized employment.

During the ceremony, it was highlighted that Russia is a strategic partner of Tajikistan, with long-standing and mutually beneficial friendly ties between the two countries.

To note, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, arrived in Dushanbe accompanied by a large government delegation as part of the latest round of negotiations on a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation in the migration sphere.