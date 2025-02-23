Tajikistan's mining industry boosts output

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 23. Tajikistan's mining industry produced goods worth 13.3 billion somoni ($1.2 billion) in 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the Statistical Agency of Tajikistan shows that industrial production increased by 43 percent compared to 2023.

The mining sector, compared to the same period last year, saw a 20 percent increase in the production of coal (hard coal and lignite), a 1.5-fold increase in metal ores, and a 20.9 percent increase in other minerals.

Overall, Tajikistan's industrial output totaled 53.8 billion somoni ($4.9 billion) in 2024, which is 20 percent more than in 2023.

Production in manufacturing rose by 7.6 percent, while electricity, gas supply, steam, and air conditioning increased by 5.7 percent. Water supply, waste treatment, and recycling saw a significant rise of 34.9 percent.

As many as 3,774 industrial enterprises were registered in the country as of January 1, 2025, which is 330 more than the same period of the previous year. A total of 740 new enterprises and workshops were established in the country in 2024, including 528 industrial enterprises.