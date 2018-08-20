Turkmenistan expecting its first harvest of bananas

20 August 2018 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen commercial company Ferhar is expecting its first harvest of bananas, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan said in a message on Aug. 20.

A greenhouse with a height of 8.6 meters was built on an area of one hectare in Sakarchage district of Turkmenistan's Mary region. The seedlings were imported from Turkey.

The entrepreneur intends to harvest the first crop by the mid-December, which is expected to be around 30-40 tons. Under favorable conditions, 300-350 pieces of bananas can be removed from each tree.

