Ashgabat to host exhibition of import substitution technologies

29 November 2018 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The international exhibition of production technologies for the import substitution will be held in Ashgabat Dec. 4-6, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, the event’s organizer, said in a message.

Equipment for the oil and gas, chemical, agriculture and food industries, as well as healthcare will be demonstrated at the exhibition, according to the message.

The event is aimed at expanding trade and economic relations, the formation and launch of projects to improve the competitiveness of the national economy, its production potential.

The corresponding state programs have been adopted in Turkmenistan.

As part of the program to increase the volume of exports of products manufactured in Turkmenistan, it is planned to implement 33 projects. These projects include creation of new industries aimed at the development of the chemical industry, light industry, machine engineering, agriculture and food industry, domestic pharmaceuticals.

As part of the import substitution program, 81 projects are planned to be implemented. During the program’s implementation, facilities for the manufacture of construction, chemical, household and other products based on local raw materials will be built. At this stage, facilities for the processing and manufacture of various types of meat and dairy products, fruits and vegetables, as well as fish products are being built.

