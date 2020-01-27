Turkmenistan to mull situation in Afghanistan with US, Central Asia's FMs

27 January 2020 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 27

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan is preparing for the next meeting in ‘C5+1’ format with the participation of the foreign ministries of the countries of Central Asia and the US, which will be held in Tashkent Feb. 3, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government.

Joining efforts to help resolve the situation in Afghanistan, fostering its socio-economic revival, and connecting to the energy, transport and trade systems of Central Asia will be the subject of discussion, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

Following the meeting, it is planned to adopt an appropriate joint document.

The agenda will also include issues on the development of regional partnership in a number of priority areas. Among them are the economy and energy, countering the dangerous threats and modern challenges such as terrorism, drug trafficking, cross-border crime and human trafficking, the report noted.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a government meeting spoke about the need to realize all the available opportunities to strengthen and expand fruitful cooperation among the countries of Central Asia and the US that is of mutual interest, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

Ashgabat is in favor of providing more ambitious and targeted international economic assistance to Afghanistan, primarily through the involvement of Afghanistan in the implementation of large infrastructure projects in the energy and transport sectors.

Examples include the projects of construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, laying power transmission lines and fiber-optic communications along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route and the construction of railway from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan.

The White House previously expressed its support for regional gas pipeline projects from Turkmenistan, such as TAPI and the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline through Azerbaijan and Turkey to Europe.

