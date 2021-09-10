Turkmen enterprise names volume of bananas to be collected this year

Ferhar Economic Society, the producer of bananas in Sakarchage etrap of Turkmenistan’s Mary Velayat, aims to collect 70 tons of harvest this year, the country’s official media reported on Friday, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

Last year, the company collected around 60 tons of bananas, according to the report.

Ferhar operates a greenhouse on 1.32 hectares of land allocated in Gengesh settlement in Sakarchage for the cultivation of subtropical plants adapted to local soil and climatic conditions.

Modern greenhouse utilizes advanced equipment from major Turkish manufacturers. Ferhar grows Grand-Nain bananas, which ripen quickly.

The greenhouse presently grows about 2,000 banana trees, which fully ripen in 4-5 months. Each tree yields 40-50 kilograms of tropical fruits.

Ferhar ES is the first company in Turkmenistan to launch mass production of bananas. The company started its activity in November 2017, and received its first banana harvest in March 2019.