Turkmenistan embraces foreign insights for advancing border control measures

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 23. Experts from the EU have arrived in Turkmenistan with a technical mission aimed at strengthening interdepartmental cooperation between the country's customs, phytosanitary and veterinary services responsible for border control, Trend reports.

Among the visiting delegation were Deputy Director of Customs board at State Revenue Service of Latvia Sandra Kārkliņa-Ādmine and Director of Border Control Department at Food and veterinary service of Latvia Iveta Sice-Trede visited the Turkmen capital.

During the meeting in the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan with EU experts, specific mechanisms of interaction between various regulatory authorities were considered, as well as an analysis of the current legislation was carried out to develop recommendations for its improvement.

The negotiators stressed the importance of an integrated approach to the management of State borders to ensure security and the development of international trade.

The meeting was organized by the EU Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) within the framework of the component promoting legitimate trade flows across borders.

In recent years, Turkmenistan has been actively developing its customs sphere, introducing international practices and experience to improve the border control system.

The country strives to improve the efficiency of customs procedures by providing more modern and transparent control methods, which facilitates trade and supports its integration into the global economy.

