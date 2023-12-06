Turkmenistan discusses wider prospects of co-op with US companies

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 6. Turkmenistan and US companies reviewed and identified approaches to realizing the potential of trade and economic partnership, outlined plans for joint work in key areas, Trend reports.

The undisclosed matters were discussed at the 10th US-Turkmenistan Business Council held in Ashgabat, which was attended by heads and representatives of relevant government and business structures of the two countries.

The delegation that arrived in Ashgabat, headed by Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the US-Turkmenistan Business Council, included executives and representatives of well-known companies, including Visa, Palo Alto Networks, Honeywell, John Deere, etc.

During the meeting, it was noted that leading US companies have been successfully operating in strategically important sectors of Turkmenistan's economy for many years.

At the same time, the high interest of the US business community in deepening effective bilateral cooperation was confirmed.

Among the priority areas of the partnership are the energy sector, transport and communications, the agro–industrial complex, the field of high technologies, renewable energy sources and investments.

Furthermore, during the forum, approaches to realizing the potential of trade and economic partnership were considered and identified, plans for joint work in key areas were outlined.

Back in April 2023, Eric Stewart led a delegation of top executives from a number of US corporations to Turkmenistan and was then welcomed by Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel