Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 21

Uzbekistan 21 September 2020 09:51 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for September 21 in Uzbekistan increased to 51,789, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 47,932 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 433 have died.

At the moment, 3,422 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards, 557 of them are in serious condition, and 245 patients are in critical condition.

From October 1, all border crossing points in Uzbekistan will be open for road, rail, and air transport.

Under the instructions of the President of Uzbekistan, unlimited movement of vehicles, as well as local air and rail travel in Uzbekistan, was resumed since August 15, 2020. Also, from August 17, 2020, Tashkent resumed public transportation.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transport (buses).

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband, and grandson also tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

