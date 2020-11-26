Uzbekistan eyes to set up local production of various vaccines

Uzbekistan 26 November 2020 15:05 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan eyes to set up local production of various vaccines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan will create its own site for the production of various vaccines, Trend reports with reference to the report of Uzbekistan 24 TV channel.

The approximate cost of the object may amount to $53 million.

The project is stipulated by the decree of the President of Uzbekistan "On comprehensive measures to develop biotechnology and improve the system for ensuring the country's biological safety".

Within the framework of the decree, it is planned to create not only the production of vaccines, but also a modern laboratory of the third level of security, where it will be possible to develop new types of vaccines, to study virus strains.

The creation of such laboratory will cost $8 million.

Uzbekistan will be able to produce the vaccines necessary for the population, including those against coronavirus and other infections after the implementation of this project.

Earlier First Deputy Director of the Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare Botirjon Kurbanov said that Uzbekistan plans to vaccinate over 60 percent of the population against coronavirus by June 2021.

In addition, the process of testing the Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 has started in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan and China at the end of October agreed to conduct clinical trials of a vaccine against coronavirus in Uzbekistan. This became known following negotiations between the Ministry of Innovative Development and representatives of the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, as well as the Chinese company Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan eyes to set up local production of various vaccines
Uzbekistan eyes to set up local production of various vaccines
Turkey's export of ready-made clothes to Uzbekistan down
Turkey's export of ready-made clothes to Uzbekistan down
Uzbek gas chemical company opens tender for insurance services
Uzbek gas chemical company opens tender for insurance services
Loading Bars
Latest
Share of assets in Azerbaijani banking sector declines Finance 15:53
Kazakhstan eyeing amending legislation to support renewable energy dev't Oil&Gas 15:50
Georgian Hualing Free Industrial Zone plans to finalize deal with 4 new companies Business 15:49
Mortgage lending in Azerbaijan through state line grows manifold Finance 15:43
Kazakhstan to launch hundreds of industrial projects before year-end Business 15:39
Azerbaijani ICT company wins tender on purchase of licenses ICT 15:39
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses data from foreign exchange auction Finance 15:38
Employment in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province increases Finance 15:35
Buta Airways to Increase the Frequency of Flights Performed to Izmir Society 15:34
Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss possibilities of attracting investors to liberated territories Business 15:31
Georgian Huliang FIZ offering available land plots to potential investors Business 15:24
Azerbaijani NBCO talks about its activities amid coronavirus Finance 15:15
Azerbaijan’s carpet producer signs tender contract Business 15:11
Many members of French Senate unaware war in Karabakh ended (VIDEO) Politics 15:07
Number of people infected with coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 900,000 Society 15:06
Baku Stock Exchange admits local investment company Finance 15:06
Uzbekistan eyes to set up local production of various vaccines Uzbekistan 15:05
France does not deserve Azerbaijan’s confidence – senator Politics 15:03
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling in Iran Finance 15:03
Bank mortgages in Azerbaijan rise Finance 15:02
Full text of Azerbaijani parliament’s statement against French Senate’s resolution Politics 14:49
Iran's economy remains strong and steady – Iran's president Business 14:49
Turkmenistan to be vital strategic partner, gas supplier to China long-term - Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 14:42
EDB talks Kazakhstan's economy growth forecast, return to pre-COVID levels Business 14:39
Ambassadors of Turkey, Iran to Azerbaijan hold discusses on Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:35
“I am quite sure that giving a hand to customers in this challenging time will pay off in the future”: interview with Dariusz Kacprzyk, Member of Supervisory Board of AccessBank Azerbaijan Economy 14:30
Import of Turkish ready-made clothes by Iran down Turkey 14:14
Water resources of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district to be re-explored Society 14:10
Turkey's export of ready-made clothes to Uzbekistan down Turkey 14:09
Money supply in Azerbaijan grows - CBA Finance 14:01
Lending to banking sector in Azerbaijan up Finance 13:59
Turkmenistan raises 10M2020 imports of Turkish ready-made clothes Turkey 13:41
Uzbek gas chemical company opens tender for insurance services Tenders 13:39
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 13:39
Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Turkey down by 8% Oil&Gas 13:23
German manufactures interested in buying high-quality walnuts in Georgia Business 13:20
New carpet factory opens in Turkmenistan Business 13:13
German company builds float glass plant in Uzbekistan’s Zarafshan city Business 13:13
Iranian oil minister talks about petrochemical facilities launched in Iran Oil&Gas 13:12
Azerbaijan can't be pressured by adopting some paper piece - parliament's vice speaker Politics 13:11
Azerbaijani parliament voices appeal to government due to France Politics 13:06
Azerbaijan to implement digitalization of services of local executive authorities Economy 13:06
French Senate betrays democratic values - Turkish government Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:58
China's import of Turkish cement up Turkey 12:51
Azerbaijani parliament condemns resolution adopted by French Senate Politics 12:50
AP highlights devastation caused by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:46
Azerbaijan's ADY Express boosts daily volume of cargo handling at Astara terminal Transport 12:33
Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns French Senate’s resolution on Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:32
French Senate's resolution is not binding, says ambassador Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:22
Azerbaijani Ministry of Communications developing final strategy of 'Smart City' project Economy 12:18
Protesters give statement in front of French embassy in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:16
Integration of modern solutions contributes to growth of online sales - MiMobile Economy 12:12
Georgia eyes to minimize negative impact of global crisis on country's private sector Business 12:03
Int’l standard of energy management system to be introduced at Uzbekneftegaz facilities Oil&Gas 12:01
LUKOIL to restore daily gas production in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:57
Turkmenistan building new greenhouses Business 11:56
Georgia reports 3,801 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 11:53
Azerbaijan's parliament to make statement on draft resolution adopted by French Senate Politics 11:48
Israel changed plans to buy AstraZeneca vaccine Israel 11:46
Azerbaijan to provide grants, loans, investments to startup environment Economy 11:45
Minister talks benefit of pipeline from Russia to supply some Kazakh regions with gas Oil&Gas 11:42
Uzbekistan to launch numerous petrochemical industry projects in 2021 Oil&Gas 11:37
Measures to attract investors to Uzbek mining, geological industry discussed at int’l forum Oil&Gas 11:35
NCOC reports yet another milestone at Kazakhstan-based Kashagan field Oil&Gas 11:33
Georgia looking for contractor for terminal extension at Kutaisi International Airport Construction 11:30
Kazakhstan boosts trade turnover with Lithuania despite COVID-19 Business 11:20
Snam raises planned investments in new strategy Oil&Gas 11:18
Snam raises its emission reduction target to 50% Oil&Gas 11:16
Number of enterprises launched in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province decreases Finance 11:14
US Venture Fund to bring Azerbaijani projects to int'l markets Economy 11:08
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 11:05
Turkmenistan, EU discuss prospects for development of greenhouses Business 11:05
French PROPARCO taking steps to support Georgian micro, small and medium-sized enterprises Finance 11:02
Possible changes to OPEC+ quotas pose downside risks to Kazakhstan's economic forecast Oil&Gas 11:02
Iran discloses details of exports from Razavi Khorasan Province Business 10:57
Income from communication services of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan up Economy 10:56
Broad money value goes on increasing in Kazakhstan month-on-month Finance 10:53
Snam outlines contribution to TAP’s implementation Oil&Gas 10:52
Disney to layoff about 32,000 workers in first half of 2021 Europe 10:42
Iran declares details of exports from Qom Province Business 10:32
Southern Gas Corridor could carry new sources of energy in future – Eurogas Oil&Gas 10:31
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC extends tender to buy compressors Tenders 10:27
Turkmenistan, Russia agree to expand co-op in electric power industry Oil&Gas 10:26
Azerbaijan implementing projects within North-South Transport Corridor Transport 10:25
Europe needs fundamental restructuring of its energy system, says Eurogas Oil&Gas 10:24
INPEX using drone technology, augmented reality to keep smooth output Oil&Gas 10:24
India records 44,489 new coronavirus cases Other News 10:10
France-24 shows reportage on Kalbajar district's liberation from Armenian occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:07
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks advantages of digital payments Finance 10:04
Iranian currency rates for November 26 Finance 09:58
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 26 Finance 09:50
Senate's resolution over Nagorno Karabakh not reflecting French government's policy - MFA Politics 09:49
Bitcoin price drops more than $1,000 in Asian trade Finance 09:47
Turkmenistan, Russia aim to develop co-op in field of digital communication, information ICT 09:47
Azerbaijan eliminating damages caused by Armenia to gas sector in Tartar's settlement (PHOTO) Society 09:46
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 26 Uzbekistan 09:45
Iran beats new record on gas consumption Oil&Gas 09:32
Iran releases data on exports from Tehran Business 09:30
Iran to expand trade with Azerbaijan Economy 09:28
Iran to buy 42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Society 09:25
All news