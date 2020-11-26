Uzbekistan eyes to set up local production of various vaccines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Uzbekistan will create its own site for the production of various vaccines, Trend reports with reference to the report of Uzbekistan 24 TV channel.

The approximate cost of the object may amount to $53 million.

The project is stipulated by the decree of the President of Uzbekistan "On comprehensive measures to develop biotechnology and improve the system for ensuring the country's biological safety".

Within the framework of the decree, it is planned to create not only the production of vaccines, but also a modern laboratory of the third level of security, where it will be possible to develop new types of vaccines, to study virus strains.

The creation of such laboratory will cost $8 million.

Uzbekistan will be able to produce the vaccines necessary for the population, including those against coronavirus and other infections after the implementation of this project.

Earlier First Deputy Director of the Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare Botirjon Kurbanov said that Uzbekistan plans to vaccinate over 60 percent of the population against coronavirus by June 2021.

In addition, the process of testing the Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 has started in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan and China at the end of October agreed to conduct clinical trials of a vaccine against coronavirus in Uzbekistan. This became known following negotiations between the Ministry of Innovative Development and representatives of the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, as well as the Chinese company Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical.

