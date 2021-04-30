Uzbekistan asks Russia to increase supplies of 'Sputnik V' vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan asks Russia to increase the supply of the 'Sputnik V' coronavirus vaccine and consider the possibility of its production in the country, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, Trend reports referring to TASS.

It is reported that a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is being held in Kazan these days. The meeting brought together the heads of government of Uzbekistan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Aripov noted that the Sputnik V vaccination has successfully started in Uzbekistan. According to the Ministry of Health, as of April 29, 1,255 people in Uzbekistan over the age of 65 were vaccinated with this Sputnik V.

“We would like to ask you to increase 'Sputnik V' vaccine supplies, we are ready to increase the contract and would be glad if there is such an opportunity to start production of a vaccine in Uzbekistan,” the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan said.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in his speech noted Russia is also preparing the launch of the production of the Sputnik vaccine in Uzbekistan.

Over the past week, Uzbekistan received two consignments of Sputnik V, the volume of the first was not specified, the second had 50,000 doses.

In addition, Abdulla Aripov reported that by the end of April Uzbekistan will receive 300,000 doses of the Russian vaccine.

It is noted that over 640,000 Uzbeks have received the coronavirus vaccine as of April 30. Vaccination is carried out on a voluntary basis and simultaneously with three AstraZeneca preparations - two doses, ZF-UZ-VAC2001 - three doses, Sputnik V - two doses.

In total, the authorities of Uzbekistan intend to vaccinate four million people by the end of June.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva

-----------

Узбекистан просит Россию увеличить объем поставок вакцины от коронавируса и рассмотреть возможность её производства в стране. Об этом заявил премьер-министр Узбекистана Абдулла Арипов на встрече с российским коллегой Михаилом Мишустиным, сообщил ТАСС.

В эти дни в Казани проходит заседание Евразийского межправительственного совета. На встречу собрались главы правительств Узбекистана, Армении, Беларуси, Казахстана, Кыргызстана и Таджикистана.

«Мы хотели бы просить вас увеличить его („Спутника V“ — ред.) объем, мы готовы контракт увеличить и были бы рады, если есть такая возможность, чтобы начать производство вакцины в Узбекистане», — сказал премьер-министр Узбекистана.

Абдулла Арипов отметил, что в Узбекистане успешно начата вакцинация «Спутником V». По данным Минздрава, на 29 апреля этим препаратом привились 1255 человек в возрасте старше 65 лет.

В своей речи глава правительства РФ Михаил Мишустин отметил: «Мы готовим также запуск производства вакцины „Спутник“ на территории Узбекистана».

За последнюю неделю Узбекистан получил две партии «Спутника V», объем первой не уточнялся, во второй было 50 тысяч доз. Абдулла Арипов сообщал, что до конца месяца Узбекистан получит 300 тысяч доз российской вакцины.