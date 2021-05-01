Uzbekistan reveals number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in April

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The total number of people whp received the COVID-19 vaccine in Uzbekistan amounted to 797,781 people in April, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that nearly 80,000 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus on the last day of April.

According to the ministry, the TOP-3 regions leading in terms of vaccination rates are the Fergana region, where almost 118,000 people are vaccinated, as well as Namangan region – 84,800 people and Andijan region – 82,200 people.

Earlier it was reported that the second stage of COVID-19 vaccination in Uzbekistan will start on May 1.

It was reported that at the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

According to the ministry, journalists, bloggers and media workers, public transport workers (metro, railways, airport employees), students studying abroad, and labor migrants will be vaccinated at the second stage.

It is noted that vaccination is carried out on a voluntary basis and simultaneously with three AstraZeneca preparations - two doses, ZF-UZ-VAC2001 - three doses, Sputnik V - two doses.

In total, the authorities of Uzbekistan intend to vaccinate four million people by the end of June.

