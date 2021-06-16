Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for June 16 in Uzbekistan increased to 104,463, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 100,328 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 711 have died.

At the moment, 3,424 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 173 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 41 cases in Tashkent region, 36 cases in Surkhandarya region, 24 cases in Samarkand region, 16 cases in Jizzakh region, 14 cases in Karakalpakstan Republic, 11 cases in Bukhara region, eight cases in Kashkadarya region, seven cases in Namangan region, six cases each in Fergana, Khorezm regions, four cases in Syrdarya region, three cases in Andijan region and one case was revealed in Navoi region.

Starting from April 1 certain restrictions have been established in Uzbekistan by the decision of the republican special commission for the preparation of the program of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transportation.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva