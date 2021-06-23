Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of June 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

Some 55,408 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Uzbekistan on June 22, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that 27,832 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 14,996 people - the second dose, and 12,580 people received the third dose. The total number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in Uzbekistan amounted to 2,974,317.

Among the regions, the largest number of vaccinated citizens on June 22 was noted in Namangan region (8,541 people), followed by Fergana region (5,704) and Samarkand region (5,101).

Most of the total number of vaccinated people was registered in Fergana region (350,361). It is followed by and Namangan (348,858 doses) and Andijan (337,016) regions.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

At the second stage journalists, bloggers and media workers, public transport workers (subway, railway, airport employees), students studying abroad, and labor migrants are being vaccinated.

In total, the authorities of Uzbekistan intend to vaccinate four million people by the end of June.

