Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan discuss escalation in Afghanistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev exchanged views on regional issues in a phone call, focusing on the escalation in Afghanistan, the Kremlin said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The heads of state exchanged views on regional issues, primarily in the context of the escalation in Afghanistan. While touching upon bilateral issues, [they] expressed appreciation of the development of Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership," the statement says.

The two presidents agreed to maintain contacts, the press service said.