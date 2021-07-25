US company to build pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

US Rafarma Pharmaceuticals company will build a pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan worth $85 million, Trend reports referring to Uzbek media.

According to the information, Tashkent Pharma Park and the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry have signed a trilateral investment agreement.

It is noted that a pharmaceutical plant will be built in Tashkent Pharma Park (Zangiata district). The project is designed for 5-6 years, but its first stage will be completed in about two years.

In particular, it is planned to organize the production of cancer drugs and drugs from blood plasma.

Rafarma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is US pharmaceutical company established in 2004. Manufactures generics and alternative pharmaceutical products. She organized a joint venture in Uzbekistan this year with the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry.