Uzbekistan increases rice imports

According to the State Statistics Committee, in January-November 2021, Uzbekistan imported about 28,000 tons of rice from 13 countries for $7.4 million, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

Rice imports increased by 17.7 thousand tons compared to the same period last year, the committee said.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan imported rice mainly from the following countries:

Kazakhstan - 27.5 thousand tons

Pakistan - 248.2 tons

China - 60 tons

Russia - 18.2 tons