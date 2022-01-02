Uzbek Central Bank notes growth in volume of loans issued to individuals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.2

The volume of loans issued to individuals in Uzbekistan from January through November 2021, increased by 25.9 percent compared to the same period last year (54 trillion soums, or $4.9 billion), reaching 68.1 trillion soums ($6.2 billion), Trend reports citing the Uzbek Central Bank.

From total volume of loans issued to individuals in the corresponding period, mortgage loans accounted for 34.4 trillion soums ($3.1 billion), microloans accounted for 9.1 trillion soums ($847 million), consumer loans accounted for 13.1 trillion soums ($1.2 billion).

At the same time, the volume of loans issued to legal entities increased from January through November 2021 by 16.6 percent compared to the same period last year (216.6 trillion soums, or $19.9 billion) reaching 252.6 trillion soums ($23.3 billion).

During this period, the total volume of loans issued in Uzbekistan amounted to 320.8 trillion soums ($29.5 billion), increasing by 18.5 percent compared to the same period last year (270.7 trillion soums or $24.9 billion).

