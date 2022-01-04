Uzbekistan increases gasoline imports

According to the State Statistics Committee, in January-November 2021, Uzbekistan imported 308.4 million liters of motor gasoline for $115.3 million, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

Gasoline imports increased by 112 million liters compared to the same period last year, the committee says.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan imported gasoline mainly from the following countries:

Russia - 145.3 million liters

Turkmenistan - 141.2 million liters

Kazakhstan - 16 million liters

Iraq - 3.6 million liters

Iran - 1.8 million liters

In January-November 2021, Uzbekistan produced more than 1 million tons of gasoline.