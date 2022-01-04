Uzbekistan increases gasoline imports
According to the State Statistics Committee, in January-November 2021, Uzbekistan imported 308.4 million liters of motor gasoline for $115.3 million, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.
Gasoline imports increased by 112 million liters compared to the same period last year, the committee says.
During the reporting period, Uzbekistan imported gasoline mainly from the following countries:
Russia - 145.3 million liters
Turkmenistan - 141.2 million liters
Kazakhstan - 16 million liters
Iraq - 3.6 million liters
Iran - 1.8 million liters
In January-November 2021, Uzbekistan produced more than 1 million tons of gasoline.
