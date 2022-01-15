Russian Rosselkhoznadzor expands list of livestock product suppliers to Uzbek market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.15

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Russian Rosselkhoznadzor Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance significantly expanded the list of Russian producers supplying livestock products to the Uzbek market, Trend reports via the Uzbek Media Outlets.

According to the agreements earlier reached between two of the countries, the State Committee for Veterinary Medicine and Livestock Development of Uzbekistan allowed the supply of fish and meat products from another 144 Russian producers.

Thus, 262 Russian enterprises have the right to supply livestock products to the Uzbek market.

Previously, Rosselkhoznadzor has allowed the import of tomatoes and peppers to Russia from 10 enterprises in the Bukhara and Fergana regions of Uzbekistan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5