Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Early voting in presidential elections in Uzbekistan kicks off

Uzbekistan Materials 28 June 2023 10:21 (UTC +04:00)
Early voting in presidential elections in Uzbekistan kicks off

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Early voting in the presidential elections has kicked off in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The early voting will take place from June 28 through July 5, as announced by the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan.

The actual election day is scheduled for July 9.

The upcoming presidential elections will be the first to take place after the amendments to the constitution based on the results of the referendum held on April 30, 2023 entered in force. These amendments entail an extension of the president's term from 5 to 7 years.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more