Int'l IT consulting company eyes to locate its regional office in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 7. Exadel, an international IT company specializing in software development and IT consulting, considering the possibility of opening its regional office in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan Sherzod Shermatov and the Exadel delegation, including the company's CEO Ulrich Otto, Executive Director Elena Krukovskaya, and the representative of the company in Uzbekistan

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the deepening and development of partnership with Exadel, aimed at the advancement of the digital industry in Uzbekistan Julia Yakovleva.

During the meeting, an overview of the activities of IT Park Uzbekistan and the goals of the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan were presented. Additionally, the company representatives were informed about the upcoming Digital Leadership Forum scheduled in the coming days.

Both sides confirmed their readiness for further cooperation. The strategic partnership with Exadel will contribute to the development of the country's technology sector and attract new investments, given the company's rich experience in software development and IT services.

Exadel's representation is registered in the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan and is a resident of IT Park. Currently, the Exadel branch in Uzbekistan employs approximately 50 people.