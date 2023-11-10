Uzbekistan holds significant promise for solar energy dev’t – TrinaSolar

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 10. Uzbekistan, while currently at an early stage in renewable development, has great potential for solar energy, Todd Li, president of Trina Solar Asia Pacific said, Trend reports.

As per data provided by Trina Solar, the company official emphasized Uzbekistan's need to continue diversifying energy production and employ other sources such as the sun in order to meet its expanding energy needs while lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

"We believe that we will be able to meet the needs of Uzbekistan's energy market with our advanced innovative solar modules, trackers and integrated solutions," he said.

Meanwhile, Trina Tracker, a division of Trina Solar, has inked a contract with the Chinese Dongfang Electric International Corporation (DEC International) to supply 510 MW of solar trackers for energy projects in Uzbekistan.

According to the contract, Trina Tracker will supply Vanguard 1P solar trackers to the Jizzakh and Samarkand solar power plants. Once connected to the grid, these two projects will generate 1.1 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable energy annually, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by an average of 110 thousand metric tons per year.