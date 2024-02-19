Kuwaiti company, Uzbekistan discuss co-op in agricultural sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 19. The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Kuwait hosted a meeting with Deputy Chairman, Head of Trade Sector of Al Mawashi Company Mutaz Yasin, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Mutaz Yasin was acquainted with detailed information on large-scale changes implemented in Uzbekistan, privileges provided for export of Uzbek products, favorable conditions created for foreign importers.

As a result of the meeting, it was decided to organize online negotiations between the representatives of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture and Al Mawashi Company to discuss in practical terms the matters of import from Uzbekistan of products of interest to the Kuwaiti side.

In addition, Mutaz Yasin plans to visit Uzbekistan in the near future for discussions with representatives of farms in the country, as well as to bring Uzbek honey products.

Al Mawashi Company was established in Kuwait with 70 percent share of the state and 30 percent of the private sector in 1973. The company has more than 20 million square meters of farmland and about 35 retail stores. Al Mawashi imports 55,000 head of cattle and sheep from Australia and South Africa every month on its own two large ships.