Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Egypt's Red Sea Airlines secures green light for flights to Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Materials 14 February 2025 09:51 (UTC +04:00)
Egypt's Red Sea Airlines secures green light for flights to Uzbekistan
Photo: Uzbekistan Aviation Agency

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 14. The Uzbekistan Aviation Agency issued a permit to Egypt’s Red Sea Airlines for regular flights to Uzbekistan, the agency told Trend.

The authorization was granted under the intergovernmental Air Services agreement between Uzbekistan and Egypt.

Red Sea Airlines will operate flights on the Sharm El-Sheikh – Tashkent – Sharm El-Sheikh route, expanding air connectivity between the countries.

Earlier, Uzbekistan Civil Aviation Agency issued a permit for Air Asia X Berhad to operate regular flights between Kuala Lumpur and Tashkent.

The permit was issued based on the intergovernmental air services agreement between Uzbekistan and Malaysia.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more