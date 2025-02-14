Egypt's Red Sea Airlines secures green light for flights to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 14. The Uzbekistan Aviation Agency issued a permit to Egypt’s Red Sea Airlines for regular flights to Uzbekistan, the agency told Trend.

The authorization was granted under the intergovernmental Air Services agreement between Uzbekistan and Egypt.

Red Sea Airlines will operate flights on the Sharm El-Sheikh – Tashkent – Sharm El-Sheikh route, expanding air connectivity between the countries.

Earlier, Uzbekistan Civil Aviation Agency issued a permit for Air Asia X Berhad to operate regular flights between Kuala Lumpur and Tashkent.

The permit was issued based on the intergovernmental air services agreement between Uzbekistan and Malaysia.