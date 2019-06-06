Iranian minister submits resignation letter to president

6 June 2019 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Minister of Education of Iran has submitted a resignation letter, an official in the Cabinet of Iran (cabinet of ministers) told Tasnim News Agency, Trend reports.

According to the official, the Iranian Education Minister Mohammad Bathaei has submitted his resignation letter to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani after a meeting of the Cabinet of Iran on May 31.

The official noted that the minister submitted his resignation due to personal reasons and it is unclear whether the president will accept his resignation.

On February 25, 2019, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif submitted his resignation, with it having been subsequently rejected by the Iranian president.

