Investment in Chabahar civil projects worth 25 trillion rials this year

Total investment in Chabahar free zone in the year ending March 2021 reached 25 trillion rials, with 9.3 trillion rials spent on operational projects, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Chabahar free zone has played an important role in the manufacturing sector since its launch. It has seen a steady growth in production value from 1,240 billion rials in 2014 until it experienced a surge in 2019 to six trillion rials.

The free zone has gained attraction from domestic investors so that the volume of internal investment saw a four times growth, hitting 12.67 trillion rials in 2019.

The surge in Chabahar producing units has had a positive effect on employment rate in the region, as there were 269 registered companies in 2019.

From 2017 to 2018, Chabahar has recorded 200 percent increase in exports, reaching 7 million dollars in 2018 from 5 million dollars in the previous year. It stands now at 9.3 million dollars.

The region has also experienced a boom in civil projects, so that while constructing and operating the projects, 4,777 jobs were made.