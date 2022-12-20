Iran FM urges Turkmenistan's gas transmission through Iran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a phone call with his Turkmen counterpart Reshit Meredow has urged enhancing Iran-Turkmenistan cooperation and evaluated the issue of transit and Turkmenistan’s gas transmission through Iran as important, Trend reports citing IRNA.

During a phone call, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

Referring to the Iran-Turkmenistan cooperation in the fields of mutual interests, Amirabdollahian considered the issue of transit and Turkmenistan’s gas transmission through the Islamic Republic of Iran as important.

Meredow, for his part, noted that Turkmenistan has no restrictions on the development of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He described the two countries cooperation in international forums, including the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC), as important.

Elsewhere in his remarks, condemning the terrorist attack in Shahcheragh which resulted in the killing of innocent people, Meredow reiterated his country's readiness to cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran in fighting terrorism within international rules.