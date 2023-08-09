Iran’s steel exports up y-o-y

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The volume of Iran’s steel exports over the first four months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 to July 22, 2023) increased by 17 percent, Trend reports.

According to the statistics, exports of intermediate products of the steel industry over the past four months increased by 24.9 percent year-on-year, reaching 2.7 million tons (2.2 million tons in 2022).

Exports of hot briquetted iron (HBI) decreased by 65 percent, compared to the previous year, from 166,000 tons to 58,000 tons.

At the same time, exports of coated flat products fell from 28,000 tons to 2,000 tons by July 22, representing a significant difference compared to the same period last year.