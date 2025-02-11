Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Discussions between Azerbaijan and Iran center on bilateral ties

Iran Materials 11 February 2025 18:33 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran /X

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. A discourse on matters pertaining to the bilateral dynamics has transpired between Azerbaijan and Iran, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The matter was discussed during meeting of Azerbaijani Ambassador Ali Alizade with Iran's Deputy Consular, Parliamentary and Iranian Expatriates Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh.

The parties also engaged in a dialogue regarding issues of reciprocal significance.

Tags:
