Discussions between Azerbaijan and Iran center on bilateral ties

Photo: Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran /X

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. A discourse on matters pertaining to the bilateral dynamics has transpired between Azerbaijan and Iran, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The matter was discussed during meeting of Azerbaijani Ambassador Ali Alizade with Iran's Deputy Consular, Parliamentary and Iranian Expatriates Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh.

The parties also engaged in a dialogue regarding issues of reciprocal significance.

