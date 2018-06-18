PTA not increasing trade turnover between Iran, Turkey – official

18 June 2018 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran’s exports to Italy hike by 157%
Business 14:15
Latest on Iran-South Korea trade
Business 12 June 15:03
US exports to Iran register increase by 144%
Business 7 June 12:16
Iran experiences negative balance in agricultural, food trade
Business 4 June 12:21
Turkey experiences significant negative balance in trade with Iran
Business 3 June 16:00
Iran maintains position as Turkey’s 2nd gas supplier
Business 29 May 10:16
Iran’s trade via Astara customs registers significant rise
Business 28 May 12:44
Qatar needs more cement, steel – Iranian official (Exclusive)
Business 27 May 17:25
Auto parts, staple foods become Iran’s top imported goods
Business 27 May 17:16
Iran maintains positive foreign trade balance
Business 27 May 17:02
Iran’s trade via Astara customs registers significant rise
Business 26 May 17:21
Iranian merchants should align standards with Russia’s– Official
Business 26 May 17:17
New US sanctions not to affect Iran-China ties: official
Business 26 May 09:28
Banking problems major obstacle ahead of Iran-EEU trade
Business 24 May 15:03
New US sanctions not to affect Iran-China ties: official
Business 23 May 13:48
Banking problems major obstacle ahead of Iran-EEU trade
Business 22 May 11:41
Iran, Turkey may replace US dollar with euro in trade (Exclusive)
Business 21 May 15:36
Iran, South Korea trade continue to fall
Business 16 May 15:35