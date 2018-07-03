Over 32% of Iran’s privatization plan materialized through tenders

3 July 2018 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Latest on privatization performance in Iran
Business 22 May 11:18
Privatization in Iran witnesses a huge fall
Business 2 April 17:27
Privatization trend slows down in Iran
Business 3 March 16:33
Iran’s capital market share in privatization dramatically decreases
Business 3 February 09:51
Iran’s capital market share in privatization dramatically decreases
Business 31 January 17:21
Iran to privatize over 300 state-run companies
Business 23 October 2017 12:56
Hassan Rouhani calls for “real” privatization in Iran
Business 25 June 2017 11:28
Hassan Rouhani calls for “real” privatization in Iran
Business 23 June 2017 17:43
Privatization in Iran up under Rouhani's administration
Business 3 February 2017 17:25
Iranian administration withdraws canceling biggest Stock Exchange deal
Business 15 January 2017 14:29
Biggest Iran Stock Exchange deal falls apart
Business 14 December 2016 12:04
Rouhani administration privatizes $12.5B of assets
Business 5 September 2016 16:59
Iranian government transferred $150B of assets in 10 years
Business 4 July 2015 03:38
Over $1.7B of government shares sold to private sector in Iran
Business 12 April 2015 14:55
Iranian parliament to study privatization of postal service
Iran 25 October 2013 21:51
Iranian parliament to study privatization of postal service
Iran 23 October 2013 17:05
Iranian MP: Former administration used privatization for paying debts
Economy news 2 October 2013 16:38