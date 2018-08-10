Iran says China fishing vessels pillaging food resources in coastal waters

10 August 2018 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 10

Trend:

A member of the Supreme Council of Provinces in Iran said overfishing by Chinese ships in waters off the southern Iranian coasts in the Persian Gulf has put seafood resources at risk there.

“Excessive fishing by huge and industrial Chinese ships (in the Persian Gulf) is endangering species of aquatic animals,” Kianoush Jahanbakhsh said, ISNA reported on August 10.

“What I say is what Iranian fishermen, locals and eyewitnesses (in Hormozgan province) say”.

He noted that this has affected local fishermen’s livelihoods.

Earlier, an Iranian lawmaker had said, “Overfishing by Chinese vessels in Iran’s southern waters has drawn the ire of local fishermen whose livelihoods have been affected by the practice”.

Ahmad Moradi added industrial vessels must not be authorized to fish in the country’s coastal waters.

“I feel there are [profiteers getting] rake-offs from fishing by Chinese vessels on the country’s southern coast, and these people have, by cashing in on legal loopholes, arranged overfishing by Chinese ships,” said the MP.

“Traditional fishermen have no way to make a living other than fishing, but industrial ships disrupt local fishermen’s economic situation by catching small and big fish,” the lawmaker noted.

He underlined that industrial ships jeopardize stocks of marine animals by excessive fishing.
“Industrial vessels catch big and small fish using satellite equipment, and under such circumstances, domestic fishermen’s nets don’t deserve to be empty,” Moradi said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pakistan rejects discovery of oil reserves near borders with Iran
Oil&Gas 10:47
Iran exporting more beluga caviar from Caspian Sea
Economy news 09:47
Africa represents genuine opportunity for Iran’s economy – envoy
Economy news 09:12
Chinese, U.S. officials agree to boost cooperation
China 06:15
Chinese company finishes maintenance of tire plant in Uzbekistan
Economy news 9 August 20:16
Tehran-Baku economic ties growing: Iranian minister
Economy news 9 August 18:34
Latest
Azerbaijan reports on implementation of OPEC + deal for July
Oil&Gas 10:52
Pakistan rejects discovery of oil reserves near borders with Iran
Oil&Gas 10:47
Projects totaling $73 million under development in Kazakhstan's Almaty
Economy news 10:40
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 10
Economy news 10:04
Korean Town to emerge in Uzbekistan's capital
Economy news 10:03
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 94 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:03
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan hold expanded meeting
Politics 10:02
Revenues of Kazakh transport companies announced
Economy news 10:00
Iran exporting more beluga caviar from Caspian Sea
Economy news 09:47