Official rate: Prices of foreign currencies remain unchanged in Iran

26 May 2019 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The prices of foreign currencies remained unchanged in Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

The prices of foreign currencies decreased in Iran’s black market.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,063 rials.

Foreign currency

Iranian rial

USD

42,000

GBP

53,393

CHF

41,924

SEK

4,402

NOK

4,836

DKK

6,302

INR

606

AED

11,437

KWD

138,092

PKR

27,659

JPY

38,428

HKD

5,351

OMR

109,233

CAD

31,255

NZD

27,521

ZAR

2,914

TRY

6,903

RUB

652

QAR

11,539

IQD

3,528

SYP

82

AUD

29,088

SAR

11,201

BHD

111,704

SGD

30,539

BDT

49,696

LKR

2,381

MMK

28

NPR

37,660

LYD

29,949

CNY

6,088

MYR

10,026

THB

131,991

KRW

35,446

JOD

59,239

EUR

47,063

KZT

11,072

GEL

15,102

IDR

2,919

AFN

521

BYN

20,242

AZN

24,707

PHP

80,574

TJS

4,450

VEF

4,206

TMT

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 158,894 rials, and the price of $1 is 140,242 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 121,307 rials, and the price of $1 is 109,153 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 137,000-140,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 156,000-159,000 rials.

