Official rate: Prices of foreign currencies remain unchanged in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
The prices of foreign currencies remained unchanged in Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.
The prices of foreign currencies decreased in Iran’s black market.
According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,063 rials.
|
Foreign currency
|
Iranian rial
|
USD
|
42,000
|
GBP
|
53,393
|
CHF
|
41,924
|
SEK
|
4,402
|
NOK
|
4,836
|
DKK
|
6,302
|
INR
|
606
|
AED
|
11,437
|
KWD
|
138,092
|
PKR
|
27,659
|
JPY
|
38,428
|
HKD
|
5,351
|
OMR
|
109,233
|
CAD
|
31,255
|
NZD
|
27,521
|
ZAR
|
2,914
|
TRY
|
6,903
|
RUB
|
652
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
IQD
|
3,528
|
SYP
|
82
|
AUD
|
29,088
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
BHD
|
111,704
|
SGD
|
30,539
|
BDT
|
49,696
|
LKR
|
2,381
|
MMK
|
28
|
NPR
|
37,660
|
LYD
|
29,949
|
CNY
|
6,088
|
MYR
|
10,026
|
THB
|
131,991
|
KRW
|
35,446
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
EUR
|
47,063
|
KZT
|
11,072
|
GEL
|
15,102
|
IDR
|
2,919
|
AFN
|
521
|
BYN
|
20,242
|
AZN
|
24,707
|
PHP
|
80,574
|
TJS
|
4,450
|
VEF
|
4,206
|
TMT
|
11,966
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 158,894 rials, and the price of $1 is 140,242 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 121,307 rials, and the price of $1 is 109,153 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 137,000-140,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 156,000-159,000 rials.
