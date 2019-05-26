Official rate: Prices of foreign currencies remain unchanged in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The prices of foreign currencies remained unchanged in Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

The prices of foreign currencies decreased in Iran’s black market.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,063 rials.

Foreign currency Iranian rial USD 42,000 GBP 53,393 CHF 41,924 SEK 4,402 NOK 4,836 DKK 6,302 INR 606 AED 11,437 KWD 138,092 PKR 27,659 JPY 38,428 HKD 5,351 OMR 109,233 CAD 31,255 NZD 27,521 ZAR 2,914 TRY 6,903 RUB 652 QAR 11,539 IQD 3,528 SYP 82 AUD 29,088 SAR 11,201 BHD 111,704 SGD 30,539 BDT 49,696 LKR 2,381 MMK 28 NPR 37,660 LYD 29,949 CNY 6,088 MYR 10,026 THB 131,991 KRW 35,446 JOD 59,239 EUR 47,063 KZT 11,072 GEL 15,102 IDR 2,919 AFN 521 BYN 20,242 AZN 24,707 PHP 80,574 TJS 4,450 VEF 4,206 TMT 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 158,894 rials, and the price of $1 is 140,242 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 121,307 rials, and the price of $1 is 109,153 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 137,000-140,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 156,000-159,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news