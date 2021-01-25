Iran's economic ties entering new phase - President Rouhani

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that Iran's economic relations are entering a new phase and it's trading parties' view has changed.

Rouhani made the remarks at the 196th meeting of the government's Economic Coordination Headquarters on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The country's economic situation is improving rapidly, but keeping such development requires calm and peace in the market," he noted.

President Rouhani highlighted that the view of Iran's trade parties has changed and the country's economic relations are entering a new phase.

He reiterated that everyone should help manage sensitive markets such as foreign exchange within the policies of the central bank to reach the desired balance.