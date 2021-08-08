Iran's foreign trade increases

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 8

Trend:

Iran's foreign trade during the first four months of the current Iranian year (started March 21,2021) has increased indicating improvement in export and import, Director General of Iran Customs Administration Mehdi Mir Ashrafi told Trend.

"Iran's export had increased by 65 percent and it's import had a 32-percent growth during the first four months of the current Iranian year," Ashrafi said.

"During this period, 50.8 million tons of commodities valued at $29 billion were traded between Iran and various countries, which indicated a 21-percent increase in volume and 47 percent in value, compared to the first four months last Iranian year (started March 20,2020)," he said.

"Iran's share of non-oil export was 38.3 million tons valued at $14.3 billion (27 percent increase in weight, 65 percent increase in value compared to the same period of the preceding year)," said Ashrafi.

"Major export commodities were natural gas, polyethylene, unfinished metal products, methanol, gasoline, steel ingots and steel industries, rebar, liquid propane, bitumen, cathode," he said.

"Iran exported 10 million tons of commodities valued at $4.3 billion to China, 10.9 million tons valued at $2.8 billion to Iraq, 4.3 million tons valued at $1.6 billion to the UAE, 1 million tons of commodities valued at $923 million to Turkey and 1.8 million tons valued $728 million to Afghanistan," he said.

"Iran has imported 12.5 million tons of commodities valued at $14.5 million that had 5 percent increase of weight and $32 percent increase of value," he said.

"Iran has imported 4 million tons of commodity valued at $4.7 billion, 1 million tons valued at $3.1 billion, 1.3 million from Turkey valued at $1.5 billion, 351,00 tons valued at $563 million from Germany and 672,000 tons valued 539 million from Switzerland," he said.