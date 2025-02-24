Iran boosts production from joint gas field with Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Daily gas production from the South Pars gas field (North Dome in Qatar), which is a joint gas field of Iran with Qatar, grew by 10 million cubic meters since the beginning of the current Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through February 17, 2025), the CEO of Pars Oil and Gas Company Touraj Dehghani told reporters, Trend reports.

He said that during the mentioned period, gas production from the South Pars gas field of Iran amounted to 716 million cubic meters per day.

Dehghani also mentioned that Iran receives $100 billion worth of income from the South Pars gas field.

The company official added that currently more than 70 percent of the country's gas needs are provided by this field.

The South Pars gas field (called North Dome in Qatar) is a joint gas field of Iran and Qatar. The proven reserves of the South Pars Gas Field are estimated at 51 trillion cubic meters of gas, of which 36 trillion are extractable. Iran's share in the field is 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.

Iran’s development of South Pars consists of 24 phases, with production starting in 2002. Currently, Iran produces around 700 million cubic meters of gas per day from the field. To date, Iran has invested approximately $90 billion in its development.

About 33 percent of the recoverable gas reserves from South Pars belong to Iran. While Iran has developed its portion independently, the Qatari side has primarily relied on foreign companies for development.

