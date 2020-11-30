JCPOA to holding meeting in Vienna

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will hold a meeting in Vienna on December 16, Trend reports citing EU.

The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Helga Maria Schmid and will be attended by the representatives of E3+2 countries (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom) and Iran.

Participants will discuss ongoing work to preserve the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides, including in the preparation of exchanges at the Ministerial Level.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is a detailed, 159-page agreement with five annexes reached by Iran and the P5+1 (China France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States) on July 14, 2015.

The nuclear deal was endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015. Iran’s compliance with the nuclear-related provisions of the JCPOA will be verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) according to certain requirements set forth in the agreement.