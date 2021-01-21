Iran urges US to return JCPOA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged new US President Joe Biden on the day of his inauguration to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and to lift the sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.

“The ball is in the US court now. If Washington returns to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact,” Rouhani said at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“Today, we expect the incoming U.S. administration to return to the rule of law and commit themselves, and if they can, in the next four years, to remove all the black spots of the previous four years,” he said.

Rouhani said that the political career of Donald Trump will end today, adding his "maximum pressure" policy has completely failed.

He went on to say that the nuclear deal is still alive for the US to rejoin.