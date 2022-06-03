Iran FM, EU’s Borrell discuss JCPOA over phone

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell discussed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and some other bilateral issues in a phone conversation on Friday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Referring to the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to reach a good, strong, and lasting agreement, Amirabdollahian called the recent attempts taken by the US and the three European countries in drafting the IAEA resolution a behavior contrary to diplomacy, as well as hasty and destructive that will make the negotiation process more complicated.

Pointing to the law of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis), he warned that any political attempts by the US and three European countries in the IAEA would undoubtedly be faced with a proportionate, effective, and immediate response from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

While appreciating Josep Borrell’s efforts, the Iranian top diplomat expressed Iran's readiness and will to continue and conclude talks in a realistic and agreed way.

Josep Borrell, for his part, criticized some attempts to defeat the negotiations and emphasized the acceleration of the negotiations and reaching the conclusions in the Vienna talks.

Stressing the need for the parties to keep negotiations for being away from the negative atmosphere at the agency, he called for continuing negotiations to return all parties to the JCPOA commitments.

The two sides stressed the need for professional behavior and impartiality of the IAEA.