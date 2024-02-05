Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran launches semi-industrial unit at Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility

5 February 2024
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Iran has launched a semi-industrial unit for the production of tellurium hexafluoride at the Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF) in Isfahan province, on February 5, Trend reports.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported this development at an event that was held at the Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF) in the central province of Isfahan. The event was graced by the presence of the Vice President of Iran and the Chief of the AEOI, Mohammad Eslami, along with other officials.

According to the report, tellurium hexafluoride is used as a raw material for radioisotopes for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases, including cancer.

Tellurium powder naturally has 8 isotopes. Each of which can be enriched and separated. By converting tellurium powder into hexafluoride gas, it is possible to enrich TeF6 gas. In the next stages, radioisotopes such as Iodine 124 are produced by being oxidized by irradiation in the reactor.

