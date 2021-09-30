New Azerbaijani ambassador to Iran presents his credentials to Iranian FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Azerbaijan's new ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada presented his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sept. 30, 2021, Trend reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.
A meeting was held between the new Azerbaijani Ambassador and the Iranian foreign minister.
Bunyad Huseynov was the previous ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic.
---
Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Islamic Corporation for Dev't of Private Sectorm UN launch research paper on 'Role of Awqaf in Vision 2030 and SDGs in Saudi Arabia'
End of Karabakh conflict opened ample opportunity for economic integration of South Caucasus - US analyst
European Gymnastics President Farid Gayibov to face Japanese Morinari Watanabe in next FIG President elections
Restoration of transportation links to bring long-term economic benefit to South Caucasus - Belarusian ambassador
Azerbaijani National Anthem to be performed at monument openings for Second Karabakh War Heroes in foreign countries
Director of National Gymnastics Arena in Baku talks conditions created for athletes, spectators (VIDEO)