New Azerbaijani ambassador to Iran presents his credentials to Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Azerbaijan's new ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada presented his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sept. 30, 2021, Trend reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

A meeting was held between the new Azerbaijani Ambassador and the Iranian foreign minister.

Bunyad Huseynov was the previous ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic.

