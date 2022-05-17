Iran opens new UAV plant in Tajikistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Iranian 'Ababil 2' UAV plant was inaugurated in Tajikistan, Dushanbe, on May 17, 2022, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and General Sherali Mirzo, Minister of Defense of Tajikistan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bagheri said that Iran has made great strides in all military and defense areas, especially in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles by using domestic potential.

According to Bagheri, in addition to meeting the country's needs, Iran is able to export military equipment to friendly and allied countries to enhance lasting peace and security.

He also added that the opening of the 'Ababil 2' plant will mark a turning point in military cooperation between the two countries.

“In the future, we will witness a further increase in military and defense cooperation between the two countries,” Bagheri noted.

Iran's 'Ababil 2' combat UAV is capable of flying within a radius of 100 km and can fly for 75-120 minutes. The drone can control the battlefield, control heavy artillery attacks and carry out attack operations.

